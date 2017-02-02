A flood alert has been issued for Cowes and there are concerns that Friday’s forecast bad weather could also affect Isle of Wight travel.

A Met Office weather warning for strong winds will be in force from 11am on Friday until 3am on Saturday. We can expect gusts of 70-80mph.

Flooding

Strong winds and high tides could combine to cause flooding in the Cowes area on Friday afternoon. The Environment Agency has issued a Flood Alert. High tide will be at 3.30pm in Cowes.

Other areas could also see minor flooding problems, according to the Agency.

The alert says:

“This Flood Alert is being issued as a precautionary measure. The forecast tide level is significantly below normal Flood Alert threshold but strong winds and large waves up to 3m are expected for several hours around high tide. Any impacts are expected to be minor and won’t impact property. Spray overtopping of the sea wall at Yarmouth and Ryde is possible. Time of high tide at Ryde is 15:42 and at Yarmouth is 16:24.”

Travel

The bad weather is likely to affect travel tomorrow (Friday).

Red Funnel says disruption to the Red Jets is “highly probable”.

Events

Isle of Wight attraction Robin Hill has cancelled its planned Spirit Of The Orient event on Friday, however it will go ahead as planned on Saturday and Sunday.

