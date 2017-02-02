Flood Alert Issued For Isle Of Wight’s Coastline

A flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for the Isle of Wight’s coastline tomorrow (Friday).

It is expected to affect low-lying coastal land and roads, particularly in Yarmouth and Ryde.

Time of high tide at Ryde is 3.42pm and at Yarmouth is 4.24pm tomorrow afternoon (Friday).

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for high winds, with gusts expected to reach between 40-50 miles per hour.

There is a possibility cross-Solent travel could be affected.

Red Funnel has put out a warning this evening saying it is highly probable its Red Jet service may encounter service disruption tomorrow morning due to adverse weather

