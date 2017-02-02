The Isle of Wight is leading the way on the South East for post 16 education opportunities.

Recent data shows the Isle of Wight Council is ahead in the ‘September Guarantee’ scheme, which ensures every young person who reaches the age of 16 or 17 in any given academic year is entitled to an offer of a suitable training or education place, by the end of September.

It’s achieved a score of 98.2 per cent, higher than the local score of 92.7 per cent and above the national average of 94.5 per cent, according to figures released by the Department for Education.

Councillor Chris Whitehouse, Executive Member for Children’s Services, said:

“I am pleased to see that the performance of the Isle of Wight has improved again this year; it is testament to the excellent work and dedication of council officers, school, college and training providers, to achieving the very best opportunities for our Island’s young people. “It is important that Island children have a sustained and appropriate route through their school education and into adulthood, whether this is through continued academic education, training or apprenticeships.”

