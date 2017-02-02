A Met Office weather warning for strong winds on the Isle of Wight tomorrow (Friday) has been extended.

A ‘Be Aware’ yellow warning for wind will come into force on tomorrow morning at 6am, until 3am Saturday morning.

Gusts of 40mph-50mph are expected, but could potentially reach 70mph/80mph in coastal areas.

There is a possibility cross Solent travel could be affected.

The Met Office said:

“Gales are expected to affect some southern parts of England and Wales on Friday and into Saturday morning. “The most likely scenario is for inland locations to see a relatively short period of 40-50 mph gusts. “Windward coastal areas will see a longer period of 50 to 60 mph gusts with isolated gusts to 70 mph. Some travel disruption is possible as well as some trees being brought down. Some heavy rain may also bring surface water issues to parts of southwest England and south Wales. “There remains a low likelihood of gusts reaching 80 mph in some exposed southern counties.”

