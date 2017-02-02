Plans Approved For New Carisbrooke College Site

Plans to demolish the Carisbrooke College site and build a new two to three storey building has been approved by the Isle of Wight Council this afternoon (Thursday).

The new site will have a capacity of up to 600 pupils, around 400 less than it currently accommodates.

At a planning meeting at County Hall, Newport, councillors discussed access on Taylor Road, which is currently closed and runs along the site.

The issue surrounding green transport, specifically bicycles, was also discussed. The current plans make room for 20 bicycle spaces, but a recommendation has been put forward to increase that number to between 40 and 50.

Councillor Matthew Price, who is on the planning committee said:

“Most important really is future capacity. While it’s looking to reduce the numbers there now, as we’ve seen rapid increases at other schools, I’m not 100 per cent sure we’ve made the right allowance for future expansion on the site. “I know myself and another councillor, local to the area, will be looking at trying to ensure the Isle of Wight Council reserves some of that land and doesn’t just sell it on, so it can be reserved for possible future expansion.”

Councillor Price believes the future of Medina College, which is part of the Island Innovation Trust along with Carisbrooke College, is safe:

“It certainly doesn’t allow for any future massive expansion at Medina, but it certainly leaves Medina in a secure place, as far as I’m concerned, because it’s in my ward.”

