Police were called to Sandown today (Thursday) to reports of a suspected drug offence.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary were called to the Old Comical in St John’s Road at 12.01pm.

Its understood police attended a flat inside the building.

Several police vehicles were seen in the pub’s car park, with an officer seen with items believed to have been removed from the building.

Inveatigations are ongoing.

