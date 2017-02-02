Students at Ryde Academy are to be screened for potential cardiac risk.

It follows a massive fundraising effort that Isle of Wight Radio first covered in 2013.

The work of national charity C.R.Y. (Cardiac Risk in the Young) will see 200 young people from the age of 14 be screened over the course of two days.

Andrew Quew, who lost his wife in 2011 following an undiagnosed heart condition, teamed up Paul Stevens, who lost his son Andrew after an undiagnosed heart condition, to raise the neccessary money to bring the screening unit to Ryde Academy.

