Will Plans For New Buildings At Carisbrooke College Go Ahead?

Councillors will come together at a planning meeting later today (Thursday) for recommended approval on plans to transform Carisbrooke College.

The scheme includes demolishing part of the school and constructing a new, two-storey building to hold up to 600 pupils, with associated landscaping.

The current buildings house over a thousand students, but numbers will be significantly reduced once the new school is complete.

The proposal was meant to be discussed at a meeting last month, but councillors ran out of time to discuss it thoroughly.

If approved, those behind the school building are hoping that it will be built in time for the new school year, in September.

