Budget: Leading Isle Of Wight Councillors Will Consider Service Cuts On Thursday

A 50% cut in the Island’s youth spending (on provisions, services and activities for young people), a reduction in care packages for more than 100 disabled Islanders, and cuts to children’s centres and services.

The savings are listed in budget papers published by the now Conservative-led Isle of Wight Council this week, ahead of next week’s (Thursday’s) meeting of leading Executive members. The council will meet in full later this month to consider the budget.

Islanders are also likely to see the introduction of a charge for replacement wheelie bins, a reduction in some street lighting, less regular street cleaning and landscaping, and reduced opening hours at Lynbottom and Afton tips.

And the finish required from the PFI contractor Island Roads could be relaxed:

“Road condition at the end of the contract will not have to meet the 7 year life requirement and some roads will be maintained with alternative but suitable surfaces.”

The Isle of Wight Council is facing a deficit of £2 million more than expected, in the three financial years to April 2020, according the report.

Despite that, leading councillors will be told that a 3% rise in council tax to pay for the increased cost of adult social care, a 1.99% increase in other council tax, and a reorganisation of finances, will enable the authority to deliver a balanced budget for 2017/18.

Hampshire Constabulary’s police precept will also rise.

Since 2011, the Isle of Wight Council has faced Government funding reductions of £35m. Combined with inflation and other cost pressures, that has forced the Council to make overall savings of over £60m.

The authority is considering funding for a smarter, more flexible working environment at County Hall (smaller desks, better wifi), supporting a scheme to prevent flooding at Monkton Mead in Ryde, buying body-worn cameras for Isle of Wight Council employees who work alone and improving home support for disabled Islanders.

An election will decide the Isle of Wight Council’s future in May and, in the interim, planning will get underway in a bid to save £19 million between 2018 and 2021.

