Cancer cases among women are rising six times faster than in men, according to new research.

According to Cancer Research UK, unhealthy lifestyles are responsible for the rise in cancer cases among both sexes – but women are bearing the brunt of the increase.

Obesity is one of the factors that can increase the risk of cancers that only affect women, such as womb cancer and ovarian cancer.

Cervical and oral cancers are also on the rise in women.

Smoking rates are now falling across the UK – but lung cancer figures are beginning to reflect women who took up the habit over recent decades.

The charity says that cancer rates will continue to climb nearly six times faster in women than men over the next 20 years.

Cancer cases will rise by around 0.5% for men and 3% for women, meaning that an estimated 4.5 million women and 4.8 million men will be diagnosed with cancer by 2035.

Breast, prostate, lung and bowel cancer are the most common cancers, accounting for more than half (53%) of new cases of cancer each year.

Cases of breast cancer are expected to rise from 54,833 in 2014 to 71,022 in 2035.

Ovarian cancer cases will rise from 7,367 to 10,500, while lung cancer cases will go up from 21,633 to 29,957.

Sarah Toule, head of health information at World Cancer Research Fund, said: Cancer is a devastating disease and it is concerning that rates are predicted to rise so sharply in women, especially as so many cancer cases could be prevented.

In fact, our evidence shows that around a third of the most common cancer cases could be prevented if people were a healthy weight, had a healthier diet and were more active.

For breast cancer, this would mean preventing around two in five cases.

Sir Harpal Kumar, Cancer Research UK’s chief executive, said: These new figures reveal the huge challenge we continue to face, both in the UK and worldwide.

