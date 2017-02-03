Plans to introduce a pay and display machine at Carisbrooke Castle have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.

It’s aimed at supporting the work that English Heritage do as a charity, to maintain and care for the historic 11th century castle.

It’s a popular starting point for walkers and people exercising their dogs. Until now they’ve been able to park for free.

Neil McCollum is the Historic Properties Director for English Heritage in the South East:

“As a charity, we are committed to protecting and promoting the historic landmarks in our care and every penny we receive – from car parks to major donations – goes back to caring for our properties. We have invested hundreds of thousands of pounds in conservation work at Carisbrooke in the last year and are committed to continuing that investment going forward. “We do realise that many dog walkers use the car park and may be disappointed that they will no longer be able to park for free, but by buying a parking ticket they will be contributing to the care and protection of Carisbrooke Castle for many generations to come.”

English Heritage have applied for planning permission for the siting of a ticket machine and pay and display sign.

Comments

comments