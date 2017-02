Carisbrooke College says it is full steam ahead for its new build and it hopes to “welcome bulldozers” to its East Block site soon.

In a newsletter to parents the school, which was last night (Thursday) given permission for its new 2-storey 600 place building, says it will “provide some fantastic state of the art facilities for our amazing students.”

Head of School Richard Maddox wrote that the school is celebrating.

