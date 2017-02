In Senior Isle of Wight Football, in the Wessex League Premier Division…

Newport play away to Team Solent.

While Cowes Sports go against Brockenhurst at home. Kick off is at 2.30pm instead of the usual 3 pm start time.

In Division One…

East Cowes Vics play at home to Totton and Eling – kick off for that game is at 3pm.

In the Hampshire Intermediate Cup tomorrow…

Shanklin take on AFC Burton…

W & B are away at Chamberlyne Athletic…and West Wight play Locks Heath.

