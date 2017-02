Isle of Wight footballer Stuart Moore has joined Sky Bet League Two side Luton Town.

The 22 year old former Brading Town player has joined The Hatters on loan until the end of the season, from Reading.

He made his debut in Tuesday night’s 3-2 home defeat to Cheltenham.

Moore previously had a loan spell with Peterborough, playing four times in League One.

His older brother, Simon, is currently number one for League One side Sheffield United, having appeared 26 times so far this season.

Comments

comments