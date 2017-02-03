Plans have been submitted to turn the old Cowes police station into homes.

The Birmingham Road station has been on the market for over 3 years.

The police moved into the Cowes fire station on Victoria Road in the town at the end of November.

There had been previous interest in the building from pub

chain Weatherspoons. However, depsite being marketed for business or community interest groups, the building was sold as a speculative residential property.

Plans now include four residential units with parking for five cars and the demolition of a lean-to.

Comments

comments