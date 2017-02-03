Prime Minister Theresa May will promise that the UK will remain a "reliable partner" when she meets her EU counterparts in Malta today.

Mrs May will attend only attend part of the EU Presidency Summit in Valletta but will not be present when the rest of the leaders discuss Brexit.

However, she is expected to use the meeting as a chance for one-to-one talks with a series of EU leaders on the subject.

The main topic on the summit agenda will be how to deal with the continuing migration crisis in the Mediterranean.

A Downing Street spokesman added that she would pledge her commitment to the long-term challenge both before and after Brexit.

Speaking ahead of the visit, the Maltese Prime Minister told Sky News that Theresa May must choose her priorities well when deciding whether Britain’s future lies with the United States or Europe.

Joseph Muscat joined a chorus of European criticism of the new US President.

He also suggested the EU had not yet decided whether to open future trade negotiations with Britain alongside exit talks after Article 50 is triggered next month.

Mr Muscat said: I do believe the UK is in a very delicate situation, right now. It is fetching a free trade deal with Europe and eventually the United States.

In both trade deals it will be the junior partner because the UK is much larger than most European states, but it is smaller than Europe as a whole and smaller than the United States as a whole.

I think it is a balancing job the Prime Minister must make. I will not judge her on the choices she makes.

But it is pretty clear she needs to choose her priorities well.

Of President Donald Trump’s apparent disdain of the European Union, Mr Muscat said: If this is a natural reversal of US policy towards Europe, this is a big, big challenge for Europe.

Until we get the next tweet, we don’t know where this is going.

And that is the problem of it all, it is not the policy as such, that one can agree or disagree.

In case of the banning people from several countries it is heavy handed and I disagree with that.

In my books the biggest concern is the unpredictability of it all, and in an uncertain world we need to be able to predict the actions of friends.

The Maltese criticism joins more vocal attacks from EU Council President Donald Tusk who suggested Mr Trump posed as big a threat to the EU as an aggressive Russia, assertive China and Middle East instability.

Earlier this week Gianni Pittella, Europe’s socialist leader, accused the US President of using the UK as a Trojan horse to destroy the European Union.

Brexit is not officially part of the agenda, but it is likely to feature in side talks.

Mr Muscat said he was favourable to a fair deal for the UK. He said the UK would have to pay an exit fee, but would not be drawn on how much.

He also made clear a lot of work remained on what he called the divorce process.

As leaders, four or five weeks after Brexit is triggered, we will have to decide on the mandate we are giving to the Commission, he said.

I believe a key point of that mandate is whether we start negotiations on the UK leaving and the new deal.

Asked if he favoured that approach, Mr Muscat replied: We first need to discuss this as the 27, on the strategy to use.

I am one who argues there should be a fair deal for the UK and that fair deal should be achieved in the shortest time frame possible.

But that fair deal has to be inferior to membership.

