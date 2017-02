A Isle of Wight man is due in court later this month (February) charged with attempted rape, indecent assault and sexual assault.

Kevin Finch, 35, of Church Path in East Cowes, will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court.

The former gardener remains in custody after he was convicted of raping of a woman in Niton in October.

Three other charges, for which he did not enter a plea, are being held on file and will be considered when he is sentenced.

