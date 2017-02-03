Rain And Wind Expected As Isle Of Wight Warned About Weather

A flood alert is in place for the Isle of Wight coastline and there are concerns that today’s forecast bad weather could also affect Isle of Wight travel.

A Met Office weather warning for strong winds will be in force from 11am until just before midnight. We can expect gusts of up to 70mph.

Flooding

Strong winds and high tides could combine to cause flooding on the Isle of Wight this afternoon. The Environment Agency has issued a Flood Alert for the Island’s coast. High tides around the Island will be between 2pm and 4pm.

Travel

The bad weather is likely to affect travel later.

Red Funnel says disruption to the Red Jets is “highly probable”.

Events

Isle of Wight attraction Robin Hill has cancelled its planned Spirit Of The Orient event on Friday, however it will go ahead as planned on Saturday and Sunday.

Isle of Wight Council cancelled a fitness roadshow in Ryde today, due to the weather.

Comments

