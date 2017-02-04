Brazil’s former first lady, Marisa Leticia Lula da Silva, has died at the age of 66.

She had been in a Sao Paulo hospital since 24 January after suffering a stroke.

In the hours before her death, doctors said Mrs Silva had lost brain function and preparations were being made to donate her organs.

She was a strong and constant presence at the side of her husband Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during his time as Brazil’s president between 2003 and 2010.

On Facebook, Mr Silva paid tribute to his wife – describing her as Brazil’s eternal first lady.

Current President Michel Temer has also visited the hospital to express his condolences.

A wake is going to be held today in the industrial Sao Paulo suburb of Sao Bernardo do Campo, where Mr and Mrs Silva first met in the 1970s.

From her early teens, Mrs Silva worked packaging chocolates at a factory until she became pregnant aged 21. She became a school inspector following the death of her first husband.

She met Mr Silva in 1973, after he had lost his first wife during childbirth. They married the following year and had four children together.

Despite becoming entangled in corruption investigations recently, the couple had remained highly popular among Brazilians.

In September, they were charged with corruption and accused of financially benefitting from renovations at a beachfront apartment in the coastal city of Guaruja. However, both denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Silva continues to face corruption charges in five separate cases related to a scandal engulfing the state-controlled oil company Petrobas. Prosecutors say billions of dollars of bribes were paid in exchange for lucrative contracts.

He has rejected the allegations and insists he is being persecuted by political enemies ahead of a potential presidential run next year, with opinion polls indicating he would be a frontrunner in the race.

