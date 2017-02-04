Isle Of Wight Residents Told To Act F.A.S.T When Spotting Stroke Symptoms

Isle of Wight residents are being asked to act fast when spotting the first signs of a stroke.

That is the message from Public Health England, as latest statistics revealed 114 residents died from the disease in 2015.

It has recently launched its annual Act F.A.S.T campaign (Face, Arms, Speech, Time), to increase the chances of survival.

Carole Greenham is from the Isle of Wight Stroke Club and has survived three strokes in her lifetime:

“You yourself probably don’t know you’re having the stroke. Your face may feel a bit strange and then it does collapse to one side, either the left or the right side…you can lose sensation in your arm and your leg and your feet, but if somebody’s watching you they will know it’s happening. That’s basically the symptoms or a tingling in the face. “In 1977 I woke up at 3 o’clock in the morning, my husband went to the bathroom and came back, and I was sat up in bed with a collapsed face, chuckling away, listing to one side so he immediately phoned the hospital. I had a stroke, I was 25 years-old. “Babies in wombs can have strokes, babies being born can have strokes so no it’s not an old person disease. A stroke can attack at any age.”

