Isle Of Wight Woman Puts On Concert To Raise Cash For Charities

One Island woman is putting on a concert, aimed at giving back to Island charities who helped her during her time of need.

Sandra Aldridge lost her husband, Colin, to cancer last year and spent time at the Earl Mountbatten Hospice. She described the experience as “walking into a big hug”.

Called “A Big Hug Concert”, the event will feature performances from Wight Harmony, Nikki Cross School of Dance, Wight Notes, The Ryde Ukulele Group, Helen Mansfield and Lewis Berry.

Sandra, along with four others, will also be performing as one of “The Elderberries”.

All the money raised from the night will be split between the hospice, Kissy Puppy, and Macmillian Nurses.

Sandra said:

“My husband and I knew quite a lot of the local amateur production societies on the Island and it was the only thing that I thought I could be quite successful at. There are seven different acts appearing and in the finale, there’s going to be about 100 people on stage so it’s going to be amazing. “My husband used to build children’s playgrounds so we were hoping that we might be able to buy a piece of equipment, for Kissy Puppy, to go into their playground at the hospice. Also, Utility Warehouse, their charity of 2017 is Macmillan Nurses, so any money that we donate to Macmillian Nurses, they will match.”

Doors open at Medina Theatre at 7.30pm tonight (Saturday).

