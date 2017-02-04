Isle Of Wight Charity Hosts Roadshow Over Fuel Poverty Concerns

A national campaign to raise awareness of fuel poverty in the UK has inspired an Isle of Wight charity to get involved.

The Isle of Wight Footprint Trust is hosting a roadshow to raise awareness of National Energy Action, and about the trust’s services.

Its aim is to help those who struggle to heat their homes affordably by assessing properties and coming up with cost effective ideas to save money.

The roadshow will take place on 9 February at Newport Parish Centre between 11 am and 3 pm.

Ray Harrington-Vail of the Footprint Trust said:

“We help many people who ask for help with fuel issues and have helped over 1,000 people, during the last year. In the end, we helped people save over £15,000, with savings of up to £200 per year.”

Maria Wardrobe, Director of Communications and External Relations at NEA said:

“Fuel poverty is a serious and growing concern, with around 15,000 households on the Isle of Wight were unable to afford to heat their homes. “Through the Warm Homes Campaign, we hope to improve the life chances of residents who are struggling with their fuel bills and ensure they can stay warm and healthy in their homes this winter.”

For more information on The Footprint Trust call Ray on 01983 822282 or email ray@footprint-trust.co.uk

