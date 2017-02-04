Police are hunting a woman suspected of drugging and robbing an NFL star, taking £90,000 worth of jewellery.

Authorities in Orlando have released a picture of the suspect who targeted Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Quinton Spain.

The woman is believed to have taken a £48,000 gold chain, a £32,000 Rolex watch and another gold chain worth £10,000.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office report said Spain met the woman at an Orlando nightclub.

They drove back to Spain’s hotel room, where the woman made him a drink, the report said.

Spain told deputies he does not remember anything after that until he woke up to find he was missing the jewellery.

Spain did not return an email seeking comment.

Deputies say two other men reported being the victims of similar crimes by another woman around the same time.

It wasn’t known if Spain’s robbery was connected to the other two.

(c) Sky News 2017: NFL’s Tennessee Titans star Quinton Spain drugged and robbed by woman

