Nine Acres Primary School First To Take Part Age UK Isle Of Wight Scheme

An Isle of Wight primary school is leading the way in a new innovative scheme, aimed at introducing children to military veterans.

Age UK Isle of Wight has created its Education 50 plus programme and is piloting the scheme to year five pupils at Nine Acres Primary school, Newport.

The scheme will become part of the school’s Citizen to Citizen programme. Military veterans will regularly meet with nine to 10 year-olds to share their experiences of fighting in wars and their life stories.

Starting on Tuesday (7 February), it is hoped that children will also be able to educate the older generation about the world today and the use of modern day technology.

It is the first of its kind in the UK and Age UK Isle of Wight are looking to expand to other schools on the Island.

Project officer from Age UK Isle of Wight, Mike Sizer-Green said:

“They [military veterans] will get the benefits of expressing the values of their own, values from maybe a bygone age that we can transfer across to younger generations today. Also, it’s an opportunity to increase their knowledge of the world as it is now, and to engage in the psychological development of the younger generation.”

Rosie McDonald, Pupil Premium leader and year six teacher at Nine Acres Primary School, said:

“It’s a great opportunity for our children and obviously for the veterans that are included. To actually make links and connections from two different areas of society and bring them together to share experiences and also their knowledge, knowledge of things that have happened to the veterans and bringing their experiences to the children, but also bring what skills the children are doing, to them. “I think it’s important to the children here because they get to know about their community. Walking down the road, they will see different people, they won’t necessarily know their story, but they’ll be able to think about maybe what someone’s seen or had a different experience of and really just make those links.”

If you are a veteran and would like to take part in the scheme, contact Mike Sizer-Green on (01983) 525282 or email mike.sizer@ageukiw.org.uk.

Comments

comments