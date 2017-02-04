Labour is pledging to end a north-south divide in Government spending by introducing new laws to guarantee there is no gap in funding between the English regions.

Speaking in Liverpool, the city he was born in, shadow chancellor John McDonnell will claim the north of England receives only half as much investment per head as London.

His promise is likely to be seen as an acknowledgement by leader Jeremy Corbyn and his allies of the threat posed to Labour by UKIP in northern constituencies that voted for Brexit last year.

Mr Corbyn has also been criticised for having eight London MPs – one in three – in his Shadow Cabinet of 24 and all the top jobs, including his own and Mr McDonnell’s, filled by MPs from the capital.

Labour will also be concerned the Tories appear to be making the running on regional policy with former chancellor George Osborne’s Northern Powerhouse, which has been set up to boost economic growth in the North.

And so Mr McDonnell, launching new Regional Economic Conferences, will promise a Barnett Formula for the North to ensure handouts are protected like those to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The Barnett Formula, devised in 1978 by Labour’s treasury chief secretary Joel Barnett, legally protects and boosts spending in the nations outside England, but it was only ever intended to be temporary.

Critics have said devolution in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland has made it redundant and even its creator, Lord Barnett, said in 2014 it had become an embarrassment and should be scrapped.

Mr McDonnell will propose that future governments should be legally bound to audit regional investment spending and report to Parliament when the bias is greater than economic need can justify.

We have to put an end to the Whitehall view that what’s good for the City of London is good for the country as a whole, he will say. It’s time for the rest of the country to get a look in.

At present, this Tory Government plans to invest less than half the amount per head in the North that London receives.

The Crossrail transport link alone is due to cost four times the entire public investment budget for Yorkshire, or six-and-a-half times that for the North East.

According to Labour’s figures:

:: Public capital expenditure per head in the north of England is £1,491, compared to £3,114 for London.

:: Expenditure for Crossrail is £14.5bn, while planned capital expenditure for Yorkshire and Humber is £3.6bn and for the North East £2.23bn.

Mr McDonnell will say: We can’t, as a country, face the world after Brexit if we are not all able to pull together.

So I can pledge this now: the next Labour government will put in place the mechanisms needed to close that gap in funding.

We will make sure that no government can ever again bias its own investment plans so heavily against the majority of the country.

We’ll introduce legislation to make sure future governments will be charged with auditing their regional capital spend against economic need, and reporting to Parliament when the investment imbalances are excessive.

It’ll be like a ‘Barnett formula for the North’.

Responding to Mr McDonnell’s speech, a Conservative Party spokesman said: Labour’s policy to borrow half a trillion pounds would crash our economy and threaten jobs and infrastructure.

Our modern industrial strategy puts investment in the Northern Powerhouse at the heart of this Government’s Plan for Britain.

(c) Sky News 2017: Shadow chancellor John McDonnell targets Government’s north-south funding gap

