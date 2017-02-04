Three shop windows have been damaged in Holyrood Street, Newport overnight.

Alarms were heard at around 2.10am this morning (Saturday). Hampshire Constabulary says its officers were alerted by a member of the public.

Although no attempt was made to gain entry, according to police, the windows of The Smokehouse Burger Company, ‘One Holyrood’ B&B and antique shop ‘Minstrels OnThe Hill’ were damaged.

PC Tom Wyld said:

“This appears to be an act of vandalism rather than an attempt to remove property from inside. “The area would have been busy around this time with people leaving nearby pubs and clubs. If you saw what happened or can help us identify who is responsible please get in touch.”

If you can help, call PC Wyld at Newport police station on 101 quoting 44170044436. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

