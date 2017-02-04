A trade deal with Europe alongside a divorce settlement is possible within the two-year negotiation timetable, according to an EU leader.

The Latvian Prime Minister told Sky News that a reasonable solution should be sought with the UK and any differences could be overcome.

The intervention came at an EU summit in Malta in which the 27 other leaders discussed Brexit as part of wider talks on the challenges facing the union.

Maris Kucinskis said: What is most important is to think about a beneficial partnership (and) find an amicable solution to all of this.

There are negotiators who are taking care of the best possible deal for both sides so that’s the top priority at the moment.

Mr Kucinskis also made clear that the EU is looking for the best possible trade deal with the UK.

Every member state is looking to build the best possible trading relationship with the UK and I think that the whole union will also benefit from a strong trading relationship with the UK, he said.

The Latvian leader’s remarks are likely to be welcomed by the Government as a sign that Britain might be able to maximise its access to the single market.

He also revealed that reaching an agreement on reciprocal rights for each other’s citizens was a top priority.

It follows remarks from Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who told the Theresa May in Malta he wanted early agreement on the issue.

With the expectation that Parliament will pass the Brexit Bill next week, the official process for exiting the European Union is likely to be triggered next month.

Article 50 could be invoked as early as the next EU Council meeting on 9 and 10 March.

Mrs May yesterday faced criticism at the informal summit in Valletta for suggesting that Britain could be a bridge between the new Trump administration and Europe.

In a stinging rebuke, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said: I don’t think there is a necessity for a bridge … we communicate with the Americans on Twitter.

But the possibility was encouraged by the Latvian Prime Minister, who added he was pleased with the continued commitment to NATO.

If Mrs May helps facilitate the relationship between the EU and the US that would be highly welcome, Mr Kucinskis said.

