Heavy snow in parts of Afghanistan has triggered avalanches, burying entire villages and killing more than 100 people.

Most of the deaths occurred in isolated Nuristan province, where at least 50 people were killed when an entire village was buried under snow.

At least 54 others were killed following avalanches over the last three days in the north and east of the country.

In the northeastern province of Badakhshan, at least 18 people were killed, including two children, when their homes were struck by a snowslide in the middle of the night.

Several dozens are still trapped. We are trying to rescue them, said Naweed Frotan, spokesman for the province.

Officials said homes have been destroyed, major roads blocked and scores of animals killed by freezing weather in districts which have been completely cut off.

In the north, rescuers are struggling to reach up to 70 trapped residents in the Balkhab district of Sari Pul province, where the heavy snow has blocked roads leading to the neighbourhood.

In neighbouring Pakistan, at least 13 people have been killed after the northern district of Chitral was hit by a deluge of snow on Saturday.

Nine people, including four children, were killed in the village of Shershal in the region – which has experienced up to 4ft of snowfall.

As many as 14 people are still believed to be trapped beneath collapsed houses, with the ongoing bad weather hindering rescue operations.

One rescue worker died when an avalanche struck a checkpost near to the border with Afghanistan.

Avalanches are common in northern Pakistan which has many large glaciers, providing the country’s main source of surface water.

Comments

comments