Buy A Valentine’s Card And Help An Isle Of Wight Charity Set Up New Hospital Initiative

A Valentine’s fundraising campaign, to help children and their families who may experience an unexpected overnight stay in hospital, has been launched by an Isle of Wight charity.

The chairman and mother of Layla from Layla’s Trust – a charity set up to help parents who have children with life-limiting illnesses, has designed Valentine’s cards for supporters of the charity to purchase.

The money raised from the sales will go towards a new project to create packs for family members who find themselves at St Mary’s Hospital, or a mainland hospital with a poorly child, at short notice.

Each family bag will contain items including toiletries, stationary, snacks and useful gadgets, such as a universal phone charger.

The staff at St Mary’s Hospital said around 80% of families, who visit the hospital, would benefit from the scheme.

Sarah Leahy, who represents the trust said:

“There is no time for those families to go home and collect their belongings, collect toiletries and phone chargers and basic items that you would need to have around you or would just make life that little bit easier at a really, really stressful time. We’ve developed these hospital bags that will have a stock kit within them. “It’s an initiative that we are launching in the very near future. Fundraising activities like the Valentines cards…will go a really, really long way to see the project to fruition.”

If you would like to buy a card from the Layla’s Trust, visit the website here.

Cards must be ordered by Tuesday (9 February). They will be sent the following day by 2nd class post.

A Valentine’s quiz will also be taking place on the 14th February to raise funds for the same project.

