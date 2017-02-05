The US Department of Justice is formally appealing against a federal judge’s ruling which suspended President Donald Trump’s travel ban, arguing aliens have "no constitutional rights" to enter the United States.

Judge James Robart had questioned the constitutionality of his controversial executive order, which blocks citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

The federal government’s request, filed with the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, asks for the judge’s order to be lifted.

It warns thwarting enforcement of the executive order is harming the public and it is necessary to ensure that those approved for admission do not intend to harm Americans and that they have no ties to terrorism.

The appeal adds it is a basic principle that an alien seeking initial admission to the United States requests a privilege and has no constitutional rights regarding his application.

A panel of three judges will decide whether to uphold Mr Robart’s order or suspend it pending a full appeal.

We’ll win. For the safety of our country, we’ll win, Mr Trump told reporters.

Thousands of travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen have been scrambling to catch flights to America since immigration restrictions were temporarily halted nationwide on Friday night.

Those who have valid visas or green cards are being urged to travel immediately.

President Trump has promised to overturn the ridiculous ruling and even launched a personal attack on Mr Robart, describing him as a so-called judge in a series of ill-tempered tweets.

He wrote that the decision essentially takes law enforcement away from our country.

In another post, Mr Trump added: Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country.

Mr Robart was appointed by George W Bush, and it is unusual for a president to attack a member of the judiciary as the US Constitution designates it as a check to the power of the executive branch and Congress.

In an interview with ABC, Vice President Mike Pence said he did not think Mr Trump’s criticism of the judge undermined the separation of powers, adding: I think the American people are very accustomed to this president speaking his mind and speaking very straight with them.

President Trump had justified the ban by saying it would stop terrorism – even though no American has died as a result of a terrorist act by someone from one of the seven countries on US soil.

He also tweeted on Saturday that some Middle Eastern countries agreed with the ban because they know if certain people are allowed in it’s death & destruction!

Some airlines have started to allow people from the listed countries back onto US-bound flights after the judge’s ruling – including Qatar Airways, Iberia, Air France, Etihad and Lufthansa.

The legal challenge against President Trump’s executive order was brought by the states of Washington and Minnesota, and heard by Judge Robart in Seattle.

Amazon and Expedia, both based in Washington state, also argued the restrictions were harming their businesses.

Protesters took to the streets of London on Saturday to vent their anger at a ban that many believe is racist, unfair and divisive.

Demonstrators set off from the US embassy and walked towards Downing Street as they called for British Prime Minister Theresa May to downgrade Mr Trump’s state visit, which is scheduled for later this year.

