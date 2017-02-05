Human remains have been found close to a busy motorway slip road during a routine police patrol.

Investigators and forensics teams are at the cordoned off scene near the A404 at High Wycombe, following the discovery on Saturday at 1.40pm.

Thames Valley Police have confirmed the remains are human but would not give any further details.

The force said the death is being treated as unexplained.

The slip road that feeds on to the M40 northbound at junction 4 is expected to stay closed until Monday.

(c) Sky News 2017: Human remains found near motorway slip road at High Wycombe

Comments

comments