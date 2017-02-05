Judges have rejected Donald Trump’s appeal to have his travel ban immediately reinstated.

On Friday, federal judge James Robart halted the order that temporarily blocked all refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals today denied a formal request by the US Department of Justice to lift the ruling.

Instead, the hearing gave the Trump administration until Monday afternoon to file more arguments before a final decision is made – meaning the ban could be up and running again soon.

The original challengers who sought to lift the ban, including the states of Washington and Minnesota, will also be able to bolster their case.

Acting solicitor general Noel Francisco argued on Saturday night that the President’s authority is largely immune from judicial control when it comes to deciding who can enter or stay in the US.

The government warned that thwarting the executive order risked harming the public and that aliens have no constitutional rights to enter America.

President Trump, who argues the restrictions are aimed at stopping terrorist attacks, has pledged to overturn the ridiculous ruling.

He even launched a personal attack on James Robart on Saturday, describing him as a so-called judge in a series of ill-tempered tweets.

He accused the Seattle judge of opening up our country to potential terrorists and others that do not have our best interests at heart.

It is unusual for a president to attack a member of the judiciary because the US Constitution designates it as a check on the power of the government and Congress.

The President’s decree, signed on 27 January, barred entry for 120 days of any refugees awaiting resettlement.

Citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen were also banned for 90 days.

The extreme vetting order has sparked anti-Trump protests across the US and abroad and caused widespread confusion for many foreigners, particularly dual nationals.

It has been heavily criticised by human rights campaigners who say the ban is racist – something officials deny.

It is not Mr Trump’s first public showdown with a member of the legal profession over the order.

Last week he fired the Obama-appointed acting US attorney general Sally Yates after she told justice department lawyers not to enforce the ban.

Thousands of travellers from the blacklisted countries have been scrambling to catch flights to the US since Judge Robart’s ruling on Friday.

Those who have valid visas or green cards are being urged to travel immediately.

