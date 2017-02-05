The police are to be given new powers to arrest and prosecute people who use laser pens to target pilots, train and taxi drivers.

At present it is an offence to shine lasers at pilots, with offenders facing fines of up to £2,500, but officers must prove a person endangered the aircraft when committing the offence.

A change in legislation means police will only have to prove the offence, and will be extended to cover all forms of transport including planes, trains and taxis.

A laser can result in temporary vision loss associated with flash blindness.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: Shining a laser pointer at pilots or drivers is incredibly dangerous and could have fatal consequences.

Whilst we know laser pens can be fun and many users have good intentions, some are not aware of the risks of dazzling drivers or pilots putting public safety at risk.

That’s why we want to take the common sense approach to strengthen our laws to protect the public from those who are unaware of the dangers or even worse, intentionally want to cause harm.

This kind of dangerous behaviour risks lives and must be stopped.

Over the years there has been a steady increase in the number of reported attacks on aircraft.

The first was reported in 2004. By 2008 there were over 200 attacks reported.

Since 2011 there have been approximately 1,500 attacks on aircraft every year.

In February last year a Virgin flight to New York had to return to Heathrow after a laser was shone into the cockpit and hit a pilot in the eye.

The rise in laser attacks is not limited to aircraft. Trains are being increasingly targeted.

Assistant Chief Constable Alun Thomas, from British Transport Police, told Sky News: Deliberately shining a laser pen or pointer at a train, particularly if a driver is targeted, is extremely dangerous.

People shining lasers at trains may not think their actions are serious, but they are endangering the safety of train drivers and passengers.

In 2014 and 2015, we recorded 118 incidents where lasers were shone directly at drivers and any new powers to help us investigate these types of offences and bring those involved to justice would be welcomed.

The powers and penalties for the offence will be outlined in new government proposals.

It is not illegal to buy a laser pen and they are easy to get hold of.

They are often used in business presentations, in industry to show specific distances, by people in nightclubs and the military to mark targets at night.

