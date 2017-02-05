Theresa May will this week put Generation Rent at the heart of her plans to "fix the broken housing market" with plans to increase the number of affordable rental homes.

Ditching David Cameron’s plan to turn Generation Rent into Generation Buy, the Prime Minister will instead focus on dealing with the high cost of renting in an admission that the UK’s booming housing market has left home ownership out of reach for millions of people.

The Government is to change planning rules to enable councils to build more rental homes, and will launch a consultation on how to encourage developers to build more affordable private rented properties. It will also announce new measures to ensure families have better access to long-term tenancies.

We understand people are living longer in private rented accommodation which is why we are fixing this broken housing market so all types of home are more affordable, said Sajid Javid, the Communities Secretary.

But Labour’s shadow Housing Secretary, John Healey, described the plans as disappointing.

After seven years of failure on housing, the renters deserve better than this, he said.

The Government has pledged to build one million new homes in the UK by the end of the decade.

On Tuesday, it will publish a white paper setting down how it will achieve that – through a mix of new measures from encouraging councils to build more homes to plans for a new generation of prefab homes.

Mr Javid said high rents had to be dealt with, as well as increasing supply of new homes.

Britain’s housing crisis has proved a boon for private landlords, with the average couple in the private rented sector now spending roughly half of their salary on rent each month.

The plans to boost rental supply is a direct reversal of Mr Cameron’s approach to the crisis.

The former prime minister wanted to relax the rules forcing councils to build a certain proportion of affordable homes to rent, arguing that it was blocking the construction of new homes with developers reluctant to invest in properties which take years to turn a profit.

Ms May has also scrapped her predecessor’s flagship Help to Buy mortgage guarantee scheme, which offered first-time buyers the opportunity to purchase a home with a Government-backed loan worth up to 95% of the value of the property.

The Government has a huge task ahead if it is to achieve its ambitious housebuilding targets.

In the year to April 2016, 190,000 homes were built in the UK – and Mr Javid says the Government needs to build at least 250,000 homes a year for the rest of the decade to hit its target.

Speaking to Sky News last month, Mr Javid said Britain’s housing crisis was the biggest social issue facing the Government, with homes now costing an average of eight times earnings in England and rents becoming cripplingly expensive.

Ms May has made housing one of her top priorities in her domestic agenda in a bid to help more people on to the housing ladder and into affordable rented homes.

But getting housing projects off the ground in the UK is notoriously difficult as local communities often opposed to new development, a trend dubbed as nimbyism – not in my backyard.

The Communities Secretary said he was determined to face down political opposition amid warnings of a backlash over plans to encourage councils to increase the number of homes being built in local areas, which could in turn see some pockets of green belt used for housing.

I am not pretending it is always going to be easy, but the opposition I am concerned about most of all is what happens if we don’t make these reforms, Mr Javid told Sky News.

The opposition of young people and others out there that are looking for decent homes – either to rent or buy; what would happen if their political leaders fail them – and that is certainly not going to happen with this government.

