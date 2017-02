Police have cordoned off an area of Newport this evening (Sunday).

A section of pathway has been sealed by officers from Hampshire Constabulary, near to HMP Isle of Wight.

Scenes of Crime officers are also at the scene between Hewitt Crescent and Partridge Road, on the main Newport to Cowes road.

*UPDATED 8pm

*Police have confirmed to Isle of Wight Radio that investigations into an ‘incident’ are ongoing but would not provide any further information at this stage.

Comments

comments