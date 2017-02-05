A former head of the Church of England has warned the "hysterical overreaction" in the UK to Donald Trump threatens Britain’s relationship with the US President.

Lord Carey, who served as Archbishop of Canterbury for nearly a decade, argued the rage at his election victory was astonishing and stressed the need for people to respect the choice of US voters.

He said there was a long list of tyrants and dictators, including Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Syria’s President Assad, who would beat Mr Trump to the title of the world’s worst politician.

His comments came after thousands again took to the streets of London to voice their opposition to Mr Trump, who has sparked international anger over his controversial travel ban.

Writing in the Sunday Express, Lord Carey said: I cannot recall such demonstrations against terrible and autocratic regimes such as Burma, Sudan and North Korea.

It is one of the key characteristics of those who consider themselves progressive to reserve condemnation for America, the West, or Israel and ignore actual evil-doers.

He added: British opposition and hysterical overreaction to Trump itself poses a danger to the constructive relationship we should have with him, or indeed, any new and untested American President.

He and his team are learning the art of governing.

Though the executive order banning travel from certain destabilised Muslim-majority countries has misfired, the principle behind the order is surely not in itself wrong.

A petition calling on the Government to prevent Mr Trump from making a state visit because it would cause embarrassment to the Queen has been signed by more than 1.8 million people and MPs are due to debate the issue this month.

Lord Carey added: I well remember when I was Archbishop of Canterbury being ‘commanded’ to sup with leaders such as Mugabe and the then president of China.

All sorts of politicians, good and bad, were invited by both Labour and Conservative prime ministers and received by the Queen.

State visits are not a signal our approval of every visiting leader but to create strategic and trading ties, and extend British influence.

The independent crossbench peer also said the UK had the opportunity to help make Trump a better leader.

It would be a great shame if we walked away, he added.

