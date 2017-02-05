The deal between the ASLEF union and Southern rail is a "shocking betrayal" of workers and passengers, another union has said.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) has strongly attacked the agreement reached earlier this week, aimed at ending a long-running dispute over driver-only trains.

Following 11-days of negotiations, ASLEF said it would be putting the deal to its members, with a strong recommendation to accept.

After looking at the details of the agreement, the RMT – which was not involved in the talks – said it would lead to the de-staffing of trains, and vowed to continue its fight with Southern rail.

Mick Cash, general secretary of the RMT, said: This so-called agreement is a shocking and historical betrayal, presided over by the TUC, of not only the conductor grade and drivers, but also passengers, including disabled passengers, who have lost the guarantee of a second member of staff on their trains.

This abysmal document lists a whole host of areas where a train can leave without a second member of staff, that will leave both the driver and passengers exposed and vulnerable, and which also represents a thin end of the wedge that will lead to the de-staffing of trains.

Loyal and dedicated conductors, who have fought for safety for over a year, have had the legs kicked from under them by those who are supposed to be on their side.

Mr Cash added: This is not a deal, it is a disgrace, and the RMT dispute remains on and we will fight this shocking betrayal with every tool at our disposal.

Passengers have suffered months of disruption and delays because of strike action and driver shortages affecting the train operator.

New talks are due to be held next week between the RMT and Southern rail, but only a small number of Southern train drivers are RMT members.

The result of a ballot of ASLEF members on the deal is due the following week.

(c) Sky News 2017: RMT calls ASLEF’s deal with Southern rail a ‘shocking betrayal’

Comments

comments