Donald Trump has defended Vladimir Putin’s ruthless reputation by suggesting the United States and Russia are as bad as each other.

In an interview with Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, which is to be broadcast later ahead of the Super Bowl, the US President reasserted his willingness to work with the Russian President.

O’Reilly asked Mr Trump whether he respected the former KGB agent.

The President replied: I do respect him. Well, I respect a lot of people, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to get along with them.

He said if Russia could help the US in the fight against Islamic State, then it is better to get along with Russia than not.

Mr Trump continued: Will I get along with him? I have no idea. It’s very possible I won’t.

Putin’s a killer, challenged O’Reilly.

There are a lot of killers, Mr Trump responded. We’ve got a lot of killers. What, you think our country’s so innocent?

But fellow Republicans, including Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, attacked the comments, saying there was no equivalence between the conduct of Russia and US.

He (Putin) is a former KGB agent, a thug, not elected in a way that most people consider credible, he said.

And Michael McFaul, a former ambassador to Moscow, said: This moral equivalency that Trump continues to draw between the USA and Russia is disgusting.

Last week, the two world leaders held their first official phone call.

The Kremlin said the hour-long exchange was positive, while US officials described it as a significant start to improving the relationship between the United States and Russia that is in need of repair.

It is not the first time Mr Trump has defended his Russian counterpart.

When Mr Obama expelled 35 suspected Russian spies from the US in December, and imposed sanctions on two Russian intelligence agencies over their involvement in hacking political groups prior to November’s election, Mr Trump applauded Mr Putin’s response.

British PM Theresa May has also warned Mr Trump to be wary.

Citing former US president Ronald Reagan, she urged the right approach to Russia should be to engage but beware during her recent official visit to the US for face-to-face talks with Mr Trump.

President Putin has fired off his own compliments in Mr Trump’s direction in the past, describing him as very flamboyant and unquestionably talented during the White House race.

Nobody believed that he would win except us, the Russian leader said at his annual end-of-year news conference.

