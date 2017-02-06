Police said a road traffic incident was reported at about 4am yesterday morning (Sunday).

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said:

“A silver Nissan Primastar van, which is believed to have been stolen, was in a collision on Whitepit Lane, Newport. The van had A M Builders written on the side of it.

“There was nobody in the vehicle when it was found with the engine still running and significant damage to the front of the van.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who saw the van being driven between 8.30pm on Saturday (4 Feb) and 4am on yesterday (Sunday).”