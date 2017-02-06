A body has been found in Bristol in the search for a man who disappeared during a night out.

Deakon Wilkins, from Weston-super-Mare, went missing after leaving the Motion nightclub in the city in mid-January.

Avon and Somerset Police said a body had been found in water near the Floating Harbour in the city centre on Sunday and Mr Wilkins’ family had been notified. He has not been formally identified.

His father, Andy Wilkins, thanked those who joined the search for his son.

Writing on Facebook, he said: Just to let people know the police have found my son Deakon’s body today, I would just like to thank everyone who helped in the search for our boy, we are so grateful for all your thoughts and help.

At the moment we want our privacy to be with our family and remembering Deakon (in) happy and good times but once again I would like to thank you all for your help and wishes of hope.

Mr Wilkins’ family launched a campaign to find him on social media after he failed to return home from the nightclub on 14 January.

