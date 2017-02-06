Britain have reached the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup after a Canadian player was disqualified for hitting the umpire with a ball.

In the third set of the decisive match, a ball smashed towards the stands in frustration by Denis Shapovalov, 17, hit umpire Arnaud Gabas in the face.

The official held an ice pack to his red and swollen left eye before confirming the teenager would be defaulted, handing Kyle Edmund a 6-3, 6-4, 2-1 win and Britain a 3-2 victory in Ottawa.

Gabas suffered bruising and swelling around his left eye and was taken to hospital.

Shapovalov apologised to the official while he was being treated in the referee’s office.

In a news conference after the match, he said: I would like to begin with apologising to that umpire, the referee and to all ITF officials. It was unacceptable behaviour from me.

I feel incredibly ashamed and embarrassed, for letting my team down and my country down. That’s the last time I’m going to do anything like that. I’m going to learn from it.

Edmund said after the match in Ottawa: It was a strange way to finish. I’ve never been part of something like that.

Shapovalov’s teammate Vasek Pospisil tweeted: No-one is nicer or carries themselves better for a 17 y/o than Shapovalov. Everyone can see that today was an accident. Can happen to anyone.

Britain’s win sets up a quarter-final against France on 7-9 April, with the winner facing either Spain or Serbia in the last four.

British team captain Leon Smith said: Obviously a bit of a surprise what happened at the end there. It’s a shame that it has happened that way and I feel for the young lad because he’s a great talent and he has learned a harsh lesson today.

World number one Andy Murray did not play in the tie.

