Island Roads has said its dealt with its busiest month ever in terms of winter maintenance activity on the Isle of Wight.

During January, 14 gritting runs were undertaken using around 400 tonnes of salt/grit – and on 12 January, 100 tonnes were used on three separate runs as heavy rain throughout the day turned to ice at night.

Nearly 30 winter maintenance staff were used during the month which also saw high winds and heavy rainfall as well as freezing conditions.

Despite the heavy use of salt in January, the stocks remain high and there will be plenty left in reserve for the rest of the season.

Cllr Jon Gilbey, IW Council member responsible for the Highways PFI, said:

“January was a very testing time and I was very pleased with the response from Island Roads’ winter maintenance teams. “Staff were doing their work to keep the highways gritted in some awful weather and I am grateful for their efforts.”

