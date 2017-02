There is a report of a crash on West Lane near Brading this afternoon (Monday).

It’s happened at the junction with Green Lane and Harding Shute and involves a Toyota Yaris and an Audi Q5.

Police were called to the incident at 3.50pm.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as traffic is building according to an Isle of Wight Radio listener.

Then Isle of Wight Ambulance Service said it has not been called to the incident.

