Deficit-Battling CCG Warns Of Less Cash For Isle Of Wight Council In Future

From 2018, the Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) says it will be unable to supplement the Isle of Wight Council’s social care spend by more than the statutory amount.

Since 2015, the CCG has been handing over more money than it has been required to do, reducing the burden on Isle of Wight Council Tax payers.

Chief Officer Helen Shields said:

“The IW CCG has been working in partnership for some years with the IW Council. “The CCG is required to pass to the IW Council the funding which it has been allocated to support social care of £3.6m. The CCG was in the fortunate position to be able to supplement this funding by £3.1m (2015/16) and £1.4m (2016/17).”

However, although the CCG is able pass on an extra £1 million to the local authority in 2017/8, it says it is facing a significant deficit of £12 million and will be unable to pass on more than the statutory minimum in the following financial year.

The CCG says it receives an allocation from NHS England to commission health services for Island residents and it can only afford to fund those in future.

Helen Shields said:

“The CCG clearly wishes it was able to continue to support the Council over and above the required level but it is not in a position to do so. “The CCG wants to continue to work with the Council to look at the collective positions so that we can use our combined total commissioning resource for the benefit of Island residents”.

The CCG includes 16 Isle of Wight GP practices and runs community services, mental health and ambulance services, among other roles. It has an annual funding allocation of £233.6m.

Comments

comments