It has been 12 years since the last birth of its kind but now the Isle of Wight welcomes three new arrivals.

Oliver, Tobias and Jacob Stratton are the latest set of triplets to be born to Island parents.

Their mother, Tori Stratton, gave birth on 12 January by c-section at 3pm at Southampton Hospital. The couple were transferred there from St Mary’s Hospital by helicopter.

Oliver weighed 2lb 9oz, Toby was 2lb 11oz and Jacob was the biggest at 3lb 4oz.

The triplets father, Andrew Stratton said:

“It came as a bit of a shock as we didn’t find out until the 12 week scan…up until that point we just assumed that Tori was carrying one baby. We had a scan at six weeks which showed the one baby and then we went for our 12 week scan where they found three, so we’re not entirely sure where they all came from.” “All three are still in the special care unit at St Mary’s, who are looking after us incredibly well. They won’t be coming home for a little while yet so we travel in each day and do as much as we can and then come home each night, so it’s a little bit of a strange situation.”

Andrew told us his plans for the future:

“Well, no sign of early retirement. I think it’s just going to be about doing the best we can. We won’t know until we get the boys home how much work we have in store. I guess it’s just going to be a bit more lively than having one or two. We’ll just do the best we can and we’re looking forward to it.”

