Second World War pilot, Mary Ellis, has celebrated her 100th birthday on the Isle of Wight.

Mary delivered more than 1,000 aircraft to squadrons throughout the UK during the war, flying more than 60 different types of aircraft – including Spitfires and Hurricanes.

She was awarded the Master Air Pilot certificate by the Honourable Company of Air Pilots last year.

Mary was the Commandant of Sandown Airport for many years and celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday (2 February) there with family and friends. She was presented with a specially made Spitfire themed birthday cake.

In October, last year, Mary took to the skies again in a Spitfire, flying over the south coast. You can watch the video below.

Thanks to Mark Guy for the pictures.

