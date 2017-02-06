A Frosty Monday On The Isle of Wight 6th February 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Thanks to @lightningsnaps for this great photo of the Sunrise over Newchurch. The Island woke up to a frosty start to a new week on Monday: Thanks to @lightningsnaps for this great photo of the Sunrise over Newchurch. Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Misophonia: Hating certain sounds could signal brain abnormality Google mistakes high NHS web traffic for cyber attack The great human float-off: New world record set in Argentina Must Read A Frosty Monday On The Isle of Wight 6th February 2017 Misophonia: Hating certain sounds could signal brain abnormality 3rd February 2017 Google mistakes high NHS web traffic for cyber attack 1st February 2017 The great human float-off: New world record set in Argentina 31st January 2017 Cannibal hamsters eat their babies due to corn diet in France 28th January 2017 Load more