Isle Of Wight Schools Could Prioritise The Children Of Teaching Staff As Well As Siblings

The Isle of Wight Council is proposing a change to the schools’ admissions procedure.

Executive member for children’s services Chris Whitehouse is suggesting that the children of teaching staff be given priority (after siblings and other considerations) if schools are oversubscribed.

At an meeting of the Isle of Wight Council’s Executive on Thursday, he will argue that it would help drive up educational standards, improving the recruitment and retention of high quality teachers.

The move would allow schools to use it as an additional criteria in the event of over-subscription.

The authority says it is unlikely to affect a large number of applications. Existing criteria, such as siblings already at the school, will remain in place and will have priority over the children of staff.

The Isle of Wight Council must by law determine, before 28 February 2017, the arrangements that will apply to school admissions in the academic year 2018/19.

Comments

comments