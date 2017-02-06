A Serious Case Review following the death of East Cowes 6-year-old Keziah Flux-Edmonds has made five recommendations.

However, the newly-published report has found that “…neither the professionals involved, nor [Keziah’s] mother, had reason to believe the father had the capacity to commit such an appalling action.”

In June 2016, Keziah was ‘unlawfully killed’ by her father Darren Flux-Edmonds, who also killed himself and the family’s two dogs. A post mortem later found they’d drowned.

A serious case review was carried out following Keziah’s death and its findings have been published.

It asks for agencies to talk more, share information and align their assessments of adults and children. Agencies are being told to ‘Think Family’, working together to agree priority areas for development when planning.

The report also calls for a review of how children and young people whose parents/carers have problems with mental health, substance misuse, learning disability and emotional or psychological distress are kept safe.

Responding to the report, Derek Benson, Independent chair of the Isle of Wight Safeguarding Children Board, said:

“On behalf of all of the agencies involved in this review, I would like to express my deep sadness at the tragic death of Keziah Flux-Edmonds and express my sincerest condolences to her mother and family. “The purpose of this joint agency review was to identify appropriate learning for all agencies involved in this case. “Serious Case Reviews will often find areas for improvement in practice and a number of recommendations have been made in this report. I am confident that the partner agencies have and continue to take forward the recommendations as they apply to their organisations. “In the main, the recommendations are for partner agencies to take a more holistic view and to ‘Think Family’ when managing cases. Both the Adults and Children’s Safeguarding Boards are already working together to establish priority areas for development. This will help multi-agency partners to better align their working practices to ensure that appropriate actions are taken to support and safeguard the whole family. “As the independent report has found; ‘…on the basis of the information available, neither the professionals involved, nor Child G’s mother, had reason to believe the father had the capacity to commit such an appalling action.’ “All agencies on the Island take the welfare and safety of children extremely seriously and I am confident that they will continue to work together to keep children safe.”

