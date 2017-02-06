Man Suffers Serious Injuries In Newport Assault

Hampshire Constabulary said it received a report at 4.16pm yesterday (Sunday) regarding an assault on a 39-year-old man on Parkhurst Road, Newport.

A police spokesperson told Isle of Wight Radio:

“The man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and remains at St Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

“Three men, a 19-year-old from Cowes, a 26-year-old from Cowes and a 20-year-old from Newport, have been in arrested in connection with this incident and are in police custody.”